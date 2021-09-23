Now that college football has gotten through the pandemic-altered season of 2020, eligibility rules have returned to normal.

After a free year for all players, this season will count against players who no longer have a redshirt available and those who do but appear in more than four games.

Although that four-game redshirt rule technically applies to all players, it is most commonly associated with freshmen because that is when most college football players redshirt.

With that in mind, HawgBeat will track the games played and snap counts of Arkansas’ true freshmen throughout the season to see which of them end up burning their redshirt.

Here’s a look at how many have played through the first three weeks…

DT Cameron Ball

Games Played: 1

Snaps: 6 on D / 1 on ST

PFF Grade: 77.0 (D) / 60.0 (ST)

Season Stats: N/A

Although he didn’t record any statistics on six defensive snaps in his debut, all of which came on Georgia Southern’s final possession, Ball earned a solid 77.0 grade from Pro Football Focus. He also played one special teams snap, coming on the punt return unit.

RB AJ Green

Games Played: 2

Snaps: 26 on O / 15 on ST

PFF Grade: 70.0 (O) / 67.1 (ST)

Season Stats: 14 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 29 yards