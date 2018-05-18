With a list of eight impressive offers, you'd think wide receiver Dacari Collins was a junior heading into a big decision before his senior season but the 6-foot-3 freshman is just getting his career started.

"I'm feeling pretty good about my recruitment," Collins said. "I'm just staying focused and continuing to work. No distractions. I like that these schools are recruiting me early so that I can build that relationship and that bond with the school."

Collins' most recent offer comes from Coach Justin Stepp and the Razorbacks but he also holds SEC offers from Florida, South Carolina and Auburn.

"Coach Stepp showed a lot of love and interest towards me, that stands out," Collins said. "I want to see honesty, love and respect from coaching staffs. I also want to make sure the school has a top program in whatever I want to study."

As a 2021 athlete, Collins says he still has a lot to figure out about what he wants to do after football but he says he likes sports broadcasting.



