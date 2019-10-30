News More News
2021 lineman Torey Phillips adds first Power 5 offer from Arkansas

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Torey Phillips is a unique prospect who's garnering looks along the offensive and defensive line, as well as tight end.Arkansas was the first to offer the junior -- as an offens...

