2021 Louisiana WR Malik Nabers has eyes on the SEC
NEW IBERIA, La. -- Remember the name Malik Nabers.The talented three-star wide receiver plays in a run-dominated high school offense, but has emerged as a sought-after pass-catcher during camp seas...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news