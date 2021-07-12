2021 MLB Draft: HawgBeat's Day 2 Tracker
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
The second day of the 2021 MLB Draft is here.
Another 276 players will be selected in Rounds 2-10 on Monday, with the second round slated to begin at noon CT. It will be streamed on MLB.com.
Although there were no Arkansas players taken Sunday, signee Max Muncy was picked by the Oakland Athletics at No. 25 and will likely skip college.
Several Razorbacks are expected to hear their names called at some point on Day 2, but all attention will likely be on signee Peyton Stovall.
The middle infielder from Louisiana was considered a possible first-round pick, but was not among the 36 players chosen Sunday night. His fall is believed to be because of a high asking price, as he and his family seem content with going to college.
The Razorbacks aren't completely in the clear with him yet, though. Several teams made first-round picks that could sign for under slot, meaning they could afford to go over slot and spend more on a player like Stovall later in the draft.
All of the picks Monday have slot values under $2 million, with the first pick of the day - No. 37 by the Pirates - being $1.999 million. The slot values don't dip below seven figures until pick No. 67, which is in the middle of Competitive Balance Round B sandwiched between the second and third rounds.
He is far from the only signee the Razorbacks could see drafted Monday. For a full list of those players and current players who might get selected at some point, check out HawgBeat's draft primer.
Most players taken in the first 10 rounds are expected to sign professional contracts. Every player in last year's five-round draft signed and only two of the 317 players in the top 10 rounds of the 2019 draft did not sign.
Arkansas Players/Signees
UPDATE: HawgBeat has learned that Peyton Stovall, a projected first-round pick, has pulled his name out of the draft and will play college baseball at Arkansas. He has since announced it himself.
Jordan Viars - OF - Prosper (Texas) Reedy HS
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Pick: 3rd round, 84th overall
Slot value: $721,900
One of the younger players in the draft, Viars is only 17 years old, which makes him even more appealing to pro teams. He has a lot of raw power and made the North Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game following his senior season.
Drew Gray - LHP/OF - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Team: Chicago Cubs
Pick: 3rd round, 93rd overall
Slot value: $627,300
Signed with Arkansas as a two-way player, Gray’s future is likely as a left-handed pitcher. He has elite spin rate and his fastball has already touched 94 mph, despite still being a raw prospect.
Playing at IMG Academy his senior year, the Illinois native went 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings across seven appearances this year. His biggest issue appears to be command, as he also had 18 walks.
Gray is considered a top prospect as an outfielder, too. He hit .474/.630/.578 with three RBIs and only two strikeouts with eight walks in 19 at bats this season at IMG.
Last summer, Gray participated in the Perfect Game National Showcase and was selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. He also made the Area Code Games All-Tournament team as a pitcher.
Gray is the younger brother of current Arkansas pitcher Evan Gray.
Kevin Kopps - RHP - Arkansas
Team: San Diego Padres
Pick: 3rd round, 99th overall
Slot value: $587,400
The best player in college baseball this year, Kopps put together one of the most dominant seasons ever for a relief pitcher. He was a versatile weapon for the Razorbacks, pitching multiple innings in multiple games each weekend.
Armed with arguably the best pitch in the country - his cutter/slider - Kopps led all qualified Division I pitchers with a 0.90 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. He also racked up 131 strikeouts and only 18 walks in 89 2/3 innings, while limiting opponents to a .162 batting average.
Kopps pulled off a rare “double-double” with 12 victories and 11 saves - both of which rank among the top 10 single seasons in UA history. The only blemish on his record was a loss to North Carolina State in the Fayetteville Super Regional, but he allowed only three runs in 8-plus innings in the performance, which was his lone start of the season.
Those numbers and the way Arkansas used him en route to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament has led to him cleaning up the postseason accolades. In addition to being a unanimous first-team All-American, Kopps has also won the Dick Howser Trophy, Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year and numerous other awards. He’s one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, as well, which will be announced Wednesday.
Despite his success on the mound, Kopps was never expected to be a first-round pick because he was a sixth-year senior in 2021 and is already 24 years old. Although he could technically return to Arkansas next year thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility relief, he is expected to sign for well under slot and be immediately placed in Double-A because of his age.
Christian Franklin - OF - Arkansas
Team: Chicago Cubs
Pick: 4th round, 123rd overall
Slot value: $464,500
Widely considered the top prospect on the team, Franklin is the second Arkansas player off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s the Razorbacks’ third center fielder taken in the top four rounds since 2015, following Andrew Benintendi (1st round, 2015) and Dominic Fletcher (2nd round, 2019).
Franklin is coming off a junior season in which he hit .274 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs while also making numerous highlight-reel plays that landed him on the SEC All-Defensive Team.
During his three-year career in Fayetteville, which included the pandemic-shorted 2020 season, the Overland Park, Kan., native slashed .288/.402/.499 with 22 home runs and 99 RBIs. His speed was not only used in the field, but also utilized on the base paths, as he was successful on 26 of 33 stolen base attempts.
The biggest negative for Franklin throughout his time in college has been his swing-and-miss issues at the plate, as his 158 career strikeouts rank seventh in UA history and each of his two full seasons (2021 and 2019) rank among the top five highest single-season strikeout totals.
Other SEC/Notable Picks, Tidbits
Second Round
~Tigers, 39th pick: Izaac Pacheco - SS (Texas A&M signee)
~Red Sox, 40th pick: Jud Fabian - OF (Florida)
~Diamondbacks, 42nd pick: Ryan Bliss - SS (Auburn)
~Royals, 43rd pick: Ben Kudrna - RHP (LSU signee)
~Rockies, 44th pick: Jaden Hill - RHP (LSU - Ashdown native)
~Mets, 46th pick: Calvin Ziegler - RHP (Auburn signee)
~Cardinals, 54th pick: Joshua Baez - OF (Vanderbilt signee)
~Indians, 58th pick: Doug Nikhazy - LHP (Ole Miss)
Competitive Balance Round B
~Royals, 66th pick: Peyton Wilson - 2B (Alabama)
~Indians, 69th pick: Tommy Mace - RHP (Florida)
Third Round
~Tigers, 74th pick: Dylan Smith - RHP (Alabama)
~Orioles, 76th pick: John Rhodes - OF (Kentucky)
~Royals, 78th pick: Carter Jensen - C (LSU signee)
~Angels, 80th pick: Landon Marceaux - RHP (LSU)
~Mariners, 83rd pick: Michael Morales - RHP (Vanderbilt signee)
~Marlins, 88th pick: Jordan McCants - SS (Mississippi State signee)
~Yankees, 92nd pick: Brock Selvidge - LHP (LSU signee)
~Indians, 95th pick: Jake Fox - SS (Florida signee)
~Rays, 100th pick: Ryan Spikes - SS (Tennessee signee)
Fourth Round
~Rangers, 102nd pick: Ian Moller - C (LSU signee)
~Angels, 110th pick: Luke Murphy - RHP (Vanderbilt)
~Nationals, 112th pick: Dustin Saenz - LHP (Texas A&M)
~Mariners, 113th pick: Bryce Miller - RHP (Texas A&M)
~Brewers, 116th pick: Logan Henderson - RHP (Texas A&M signee)
~Marlins, 118th pick: Tanner Allen - 1B (Mississippi State)
~Blue Jays, 121st pick: Chad Dallas - RHP (Tennessee)
~Indians, 125th pick: Ryan Webb - LHP (Georgia)
Fifth Round
~Red Sox, 136th pick: Nathan Hickey - C (Florida)
~Royals, 139th pick: Eric Cerantola - RHP (Mississippi State)
~Angels, 141st pick: Brett Kerry - RHP (South Carolina)
~Mets, 142nd pick: Christian Scott - RHP (Florida)
~Marlins, 149th pick: Brady Allen - OF (South Carolina)
~Reds, 150th pick: Thomas Farr - RHP (South Carolina)
~Cubs, 154th pick: Liam Spence - SS (Tennessee)
~Athletics, 158th pick: CJ Rodriguez - C (Vanderbilt)
~Twins, 159th pick: Christian MacLeod - LHP (Mississippi State)
~Padres, 160th pick: Max Ferguson - 2B (Tennessee)
Sixth Round
~Rangers, 164th pick: Chase Lee - RHP (Alabama)
~Royals, 169th pick: Dayton Dooney - 2B (Tennessee signee)
~Marlins, 179th pick: Sam Praytor - C (Alabama)