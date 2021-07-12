2021 MLB Draft: HawgBeat's Day 2 Tracker

The second day of the 2021 MLB Draft is here.

Another 276 players will be selected in Rounds 2-10 on Monday, with the second round slated to begin at noon CT. It will be streamed on MLB.com.

Although there were no Arkansas players taken Sunday, signee Max Muncy was picked by the Oakland Athletics at No. 25 and will likely skip college.

Several Razorbacks are expected to hear their names called at some point on Day 2, but all attention will likely be on signee Peyton Stovall.

The middle infielder from Louisiana was considered a possible first-round pick, but was not among the 36 players chosen Sunday night. His fall is believed to be because of a high asking price, as he and his family seem content with going to college.

The Razorbacks aren't completely in the clear with him yet, though. Several teams made first-round picks that could sign for under slot, meaning they could afford to go over slot and spend more on a player like Stovall later in the draft.

All of the picks Monday have slot values under $2 million, with the first pick of the day - No. 37 by the Pirates - being $1.999 million. The slot values don't dip below seven figures until pick No. 67, which is in the middle of Competitive Balance Round B sandwiched between the second and third rounds.

He is far from the only signee the Razorbacks could see drafted Monday. For a full list of those players and current players who might get selected at some point, check out HawgBeat's draft primer.

Most players taken in the first 10 rounds are expected to sign professional contracts. Every player in last year's five-round draft signed and only two of the 317 players in the top 10 rounds of the 2019 draft did not sign.