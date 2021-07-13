2021 MLB Draft: HawgBeat's Day 3 Tracker

The third and final day of the 2021 MLB Draft is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT Tuesday on MLB.com.

Usually a 30-round marathon, it will consist of only 10 - Rounds 11-20 - this year because it was shortened in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That means another 300 players will be selected.

Six current Razorbacks and three signees have been picked so far, but perhaps the biggest news has been a couple of players who have pulled out of the draft - top signee Peyton Stovall and starting first baseman Brady Slavens.

A few more could be drafted on Day 3, but most of the attention in Arkansas will be centered around who joins Stovall and Slavens in Fayetteville next year.

Most notably, shortstop Jalen Battles and left-hander Caden Monke were thought to be Day 2 prospects, but neither were selected Monday. Designated hitter/outfielder Matt Goodheart could potentially get picked Tuesday. If they go undrafted, there is a good chance all three return to school for another season.

Outside of Stovall, the highest-ranked signees - according to Perfect Game - yet to be drafted are outfielder Braylon Bishop (No. 54), left-hander Hagen Smith (No. 71), right-hander Brady Tygart (No. 73), shortstop Drake Varnado (No. 93), catcher Max Soliz Jr. (No. 119) and right-hander Vincent Trapani (No. 128).

The fact that they've made it through the first 10 rounds without getting drafted is a good sign for Arkansas, but it isn't in the clear yet.

Teams can give players drafted in the 11th round and later a signing bonus of up to $125,000, with anything over that counting against their bonus pool for the first 10 rounds. They also aren't penalized for failing to sign a player taken on Day 3, whereas they lose the slot value from their bonus pool for unsigned picks on the first two days.

That means teams can take a shot on high school prospects with signability concerns, so there's a chance the Razorbacks see some of their signees drafted Tuesday.

Follow along below as HawgBeat tracks all of the Arkansas and SEC-related picks on Day 3...