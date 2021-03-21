HawgBeat - 2021 NCAA Tournament: Round two tip-off times, TV, locations

2021 NCAA Tournament: Round two tip-off times, TV, locations
Arkansas is slated for their round two matchup versus 6-seed Texas Tech on Sunday at 5:10 p.m. at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
Here's everything you need to know to watch round two of the 2021 NCAA Tournament:
Second Round — Sunday, March 21
(1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago 11:10 a.m. CBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin 1:40 p.m. CBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse
(3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse 4:15 p.m. CBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech 5:10 p.m. TNT - Hinkle Fieldhouse
(2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers 6:10 p.m. TBS - Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
(7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts 6:45 p.m. truTV - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
(5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas 7:45 p.m. TNT - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State 8:40 p.m. TBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse
Second Round — Monday, March 22
(2) Iowa vs. (7) Oregon 11:10 a.m. CBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma 1:40 p.m. CBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse
(11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian 4:15 p.m. TBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(5) Creighton vs. (13) Ohio 5:10 p.m. TNT - Hinkle Fieldhouse
(1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU 6:10 p.m. CBS - Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
(4) Florida State vs. (5) Colorado 6:45 p.m. TBS - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
(2) Alabama vs. (10) Maryland 7:45 p.m. TNT - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
(3) Kansas vs. (6) USC 8:40 p.m. CBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse
