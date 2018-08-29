Ticker
2021 QB Carlos Del Rio Updates His Recruitment, Talks Arkansas Offer

Sophomore quarterback Carlos Del Rio is getting off to a great start in his 2018 season, scoring four touchdowns in two games for McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The 2021 prospect is the Hogs' second recent offer to a McEachern athlete after the staff offered 2020 4-star wide receiver Javon Baker last week.

"My recruitment is going well," Del Rio said. "I feel good about how it's going so far. I think I'm one of the top quarterbacks in the class."

Del Rio already holds offers from elite Division-I programs: Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Michigan and NC State.

