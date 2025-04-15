South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle signs with Arkansas

There are still plenty of portal prospects to track and movement to monitor with Arkansas' potential returning players, so be sure to follow along with the HawgBeat roster tracker .

Pringle began his collegiate career at Wofford in 2020-21 before spending a season at Dodge City Community College in 2021-22. With the Conquistadors, Pringle had seven double-doubles and 14 double-digit performances.

Prior to his time with the Gamecocks, Pringle started for an Alabama team that advanced to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Against Clemson in the Elite 8, Pringle notched 16 points and, 11 rebounds and three assists.

One of Pringle's best performances of the season came against Arkansas on March 1, when he scored 18 points and racked up nine boards in 23 minutes.

A 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward and native of Seabrook, South Carolina, Pringle averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 32 games this season. He shot 57.2% from the field and 65.5% from the charity stripe.

South Carolina transfer big man Nick Pringle has signed with Arkansas, sources told Rivals on Tuesday.

PRE-SOUTH CAROLINA

In three seasons at the Division I level, has appeared in 85 games (16 starts) averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game ; owns career field goal percentage of 68.0 percent (149-of-219)

In two seasons at Alabama (2022-24), averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest in 68 games played

Helped lead the team to its first Final Four in program history this past season playing in 34 games (16 starts) while averaging 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 blocks per contest

Had a trio of double-doubles, including 16 points and 11 rebounds in the team’s Elite Eight win over Clemson

Led the Crimson Tide with a 62.3 field goal percentage (86-of-138) and 40 dunks in 2023-24 ; had a season-high 17 points in a 109-92 win at LSU (2/10/24)

Was a part of a Crimson Tide team that won the SEC Regular Season Championship and the SEC Tournament in 2022-23

Played in 36 games and helped Alabama reach the Sweet 16 ; had the best game of his career in the round of 64 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with 19 points and 15 rebounds in a 96-75 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Spent a season at Dodge City Community College in Kansas in 2021-22 ; had seven double-doubles and 14 double-digit rebounding performances for the Conquistadors

Was ranked the No. 1 JUCO power forward and the No. 2 overall JUCO prospect by 247Sports

Began his collegiate career at Wofford in 2020-21, playing in 15 games for the Terriers.

PRE-COLLEGE

Prepped at Whale Branch Early College High School, helping the Warriors to the AA state title game his senior season

Earned all-state and all-region honors after averaging a double-double

Played in the Carolinas Classic All-Star game following his senior season in 2020

Played AAU for TMP Basketball out of the Charleston where he impressed with his versatility on both sides of the ball

PERSONAL

Son of Kwajalean

Born on Sept. 16, 2001

Has two cousins that played football at Jackson State and another that played at Eskrine College ; another cousin, Dee Delaney, plays defensive back for the Buffalo Bills

List Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air as favorite TV shows

Barcelona is his top vacation destination

Favorite pro players to watch and learn from are Kevin Durant and Myles Turner

Go-to meals are red rice, pasta and lowcountry boil

Dream car is a AMG GLE 63