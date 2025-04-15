How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. UAPB

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (32-5, 12-3 SEC) will look to take out some frustration from a series loss at Georgia over the weekend when they host the UAPB Golden Lions (8-26, 6-6 SWAC) on Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

After earning a dominant 13-3 win in the series opener against the Bulldogs on Friday, the Diamond Hogs dropped the next two games, both by an identical score of 7-6. Arkansas had a 12-game conference winning streak ended in Athens, Georgia, but they only dropped one spot from No.1 to No. 2 in the D1Baseball rankings.

UAPB picked up a high-scoring road series sweep at Texas Southern over the weekend. The Golden Lions outscored their opponent by a score of 29-22 across all three games, the third of which resulted in a 19-14 win for UAPB. The Golden Lions rank 10th in the SWAC in team batting average (.281) and they're tied for fifth in the league in ERA (8.81).

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tate McGuire will make his third straight midweek start for Arkansas on Tuesday. He gave up two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk across three innings last Tuesday in the 7-3 win over Arkansas State.

Arkansas owns a 22-2 overall record against in-state opponents since 1960, including a perfect 6-0 mark against UAPB. The Hogs have also beat Central Arkansas and Arkansas State in midweek action this season, and they'll host Little Rock next Tuesday and Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...