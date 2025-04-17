Karter Knox to go through NBA Draft process, maintain eligibility

Arkansas wing Karter Knox announced on his Instagram account Thursday that he is going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.
Knox’s decision will allow him the chance to get feedback from NBA scouts and work out for NBA teams. He’ll also get to see what he needs to work on should he decide to return to Arkansas next season.
The star freshman will have until May 28 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school. The transfer portal also officially closes on April 22.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Tampa, Florida, was a go-to player for the Razorbacks in postseason play, as he averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds across three NCAA Tournament games — including a 20-point, six-board performance against 3-seed Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.
In 36 games played and 24 starts, Knox averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He finished with rounded shooting splits of 46/35/80 and scored a season-high 21 points against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 25.
A former four-star prospect in the class of 2024, Knox was originally committed to Kentucky under coach John Calipari, but the once McDonald's All-American followed Calipari to Arkansas after the Hall-of-Famer was hired by the Hogs.
Some players on Arkansas' roster have already made stay-or-go decisions and more are on the way, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for the latest updates on the Hoop Hogs this offseason.
Karter Knox Bio:
High School:
• 2024 McDonald’s All-American
• 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy High School All-America honorable mention
Averaged 23.1 points and 5.9 rebounds with Overtime Elite Real Wild Energy (RWE) during the 2023-24 regular season … In the playoffs, he averaged 21.6 points and 6.1 rebounds … Made 81 3-pointers and led RWE to the OTE Finals … Averaged 19.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16 games with the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit in 2023 spring and summer … Finished second in scoring in Nike EYBL Regular Season and was named to The Circuit 2nd Team: Nike EYBL Regular Season … Member of the 2022 USA Basketball U17 National Team … Began his high school career at Tampa Catholic where he averaged 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior … 2023 Class 3A state Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers … Led the Crusaders to consecutive state semifinal appearances as a sophomore and junior … Averaged 19.8 points as a sophomore … Overall, led Tampa Catholic in scoring in each of his three years.
Personal:
His father, Kevin Sr., played wide receiver at Florid State and later with the Arizona Cardinal … His older brother, Kevin II, was the ninth pick of the 2018 draft and played for Calipari at Kentucky where he was the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year … His older brother, Kobe, plays at South Florida.