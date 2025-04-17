Karter Knox to go through NBA Draft process, maintain eligibility

Arkansas basketball wing Karter Knox is testing the NBA Draft waters. (Photo by © Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

Arkansas wing Karter Knox announced on his Instagram account Thursday that he is going through the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. Knox’s decision will allow him the chance to get feedback from NBA scouts and work out for NBA teams. He’ll also get to see what he needs to work on should he decide to return to Arkansas next season. The star freshman will have until May 28 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school. The transfer portal also officially closes on April 22.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Tampa, Florida, was a go-to player for the Razorbacks in postseason play, as he averaged 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds across three NCAA Tournament games — including a 20-point, six-board performance against 3-seed Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. In 36 games played and 24 starts, Knox averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He finished with rounded shooting splits of 46/35/80 and scored a season-high 21 points against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 25. A former four-star prospect in the class of 2024, Knox was originally committed to Kentucky under coach John Calipari, but the once McDonald's All-American followed Calipari to Arkansas after the Hall-of-Famer was hired by the Hogs. Some players on Arkansas' roster have already made stay-or-go decisions and more are on the way, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for the latest updates on the Hoop Hogs this offseason.

