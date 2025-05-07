Two Razorbacks listed in new NBA mock draft

Noticeably missing from Wasserman's mock draft is freshman forward Karter Knox, who declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility on April 17. Arkansas head coach John Calipari said in a video released to X he "fully supports" Knox's decision to test the draft waters.

Wasserman's latest mock draft, released on Tuesday morning, is a full two-round mock draft and has Adou Thiero selected by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 34 and Boogie Fland by the Washington Wizards at No. 40.

Bleacher Report released its latest NBA mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman, and two Razorbacks were listed by the publication.

One other mock draft had Knox as high as No. 36, and with the Arkansas fanbase hoping to see Knox in a Razorback uniform next season, that could be good news for the Razorback faithful.

Last season, Knox worked his way into a starting role for the Hogs and flourished in the latter part of the season. He only averaged 8.3 points per game on the season, but in the last 10 games of the year, he bumped that average to 11.5 points per game and shot 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Perhaps Knox's most explosive game of the season came in the season-ending loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. He scored 20 points and hauled in six rebounds and was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point land in 36 minutes of play.

If Thiero is drafted by the Hornets, he'd team up with another former Razorback in Nick Smith Jr. Smith was drafted with the 27th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 assists per game.

It's worth noting that in addition to Fland declaring for the NBA Draft, he also entered the transfer portal. A report from Jon Rothstein said the New York native was fully committed to the draft, but he wants to keep his options open.

There's still some time before Knox will have to make his stay-or-go decision, as the last day to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain his college eligibility is May 28. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas basketball.