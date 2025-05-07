2026 offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks earned their 15th commitment for the 2026 class from Ridge Point (Texas) three-star offensive lineman Hugh Smith on Wednesday morning.
Smith, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, picked the Hogs over offers including Arizona State, Boston College, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Vanderbilt, among others. He is the second offensive lineman commitment for 2026, joining Hot Springs Lakeside's Tucker Young.
With the addition of Smith, Arkansas now has the 16th-ranked for 2026, fourth in the SEC. Smith will also continue his playing career with current high school teammate, wide receiver Robert Haynes IV, who gave his pledge to Arkansas April 29.