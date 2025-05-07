2026 offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks earned their 15th commitment for the 2026 class from Ridge Point (Texas) three-star offensive lineman Hugh Smith on Wednesday morning.

Smith, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, picked the Hogs over offers including Arizona State, Boston College, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Vanderbilt, among others. He is the second offensive lineman commitment for 2026, joining Hot Springs Lakeside's Tucker Young.