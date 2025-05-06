Recapping Arkansas' 2026 class so far

The Arkansas football coaches are in the midst of recruiting the high school ranks to fill out its 2026 class, with official visits set to start in June ahead of the start of fall camp and the recruiting dead period.

Right now, Arkansas' 2026 class has 14 total commitments and is ranked No. 17 in the nation according to Rivals. Some players have been committed for quite a while, while others have jumped on board just recently.

The class consists of two four-star recruits and 10 three-stars, as well as two who have not yet received a star rating from Rivals.

With recruits jumping on board with their commitments as early as last week, HawgBeat recaps what Arkansas' 2026 class looks like so far...