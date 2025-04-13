Advertisement
Published Apr 13, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame - Georgia 7, Arkansas 6
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 7-6 extra-inning loss to Georgia on Sunday at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

