Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 08:44:22 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 QB Dematrius Davis Jr. prepping for busy spring

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

Dematrius Davis Jr. has emerged as one of the popular prospects in Texas in recent months. As coaches visited North Shore (Texas) High School, several could not hold off on offering the intriguing ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}