HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 13

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 13
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
April 13 Poll Notes
~There is a unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball again, as Arkansas moved into the top spot in all six major polls after winning two of three at Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dropped two of three against Georgia.
~The Razorbacks have an incredible resume that includes neutral site wins over the No. 9, No. 2 and No. 11 teams on consecutive days, a road sweep of the No. 5 team and series wins on the road over the No. 16 and No. 7 teams. They still have road series against the No. 4 and No. 10 teams and a home series against the No. 17 team on their schedule.
~There seemed to be more variety at the bottom of the six major polls this week, with 36 different teams ranked in at least one poll. However, there are 19 unanimous top-25 teams.
~Not including teams moving in or out of the top 25, the biggest movement in this week's Composite Poll involved teams falling down the rankings. Oregon State fell nine spots to No. 25 after getting swept by Oregon and splitting a midweek series with Gonzaga, while Georgia Tech fell eight spots to No. 22 after losing a series at Notre Dame and a midweek game against USC Upstate.
~With Miami (Fla.) dropping out of the top 25, the SEC once again leads all conferences with seven teams in the top 25 of the Composite Poll. The ACC is right behind it with six teams, followed by the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4), C-USA (2), AAC (1) and Big Ten (1).
~Dropped out: Miami, Fla. (17), UCLA (t-19)
~Moved in: Stanford, Old Dominion
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
+1
|
1/1
|
2. Texas
|
136
|
+1
|
2/5
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
135
|
-2
|
2/7
|
4. Tennessee
|
132
|
--
|
3/5
|
5. Mississippi State
|
123
|
+1
|
3/11
|
6. Louisville
|
118
|
+1
|
2/9
|
7. Ole Miss
|
110
|
-2
|
6/10
|
8. East Carolina
|
108
|
+1
|
5/12
|
9. Texas Tech
|
105
|
+2
|
7/11
|
10. South Carolina
|
96
|
--
|
5/14
|
11. TCU
|
89
|
-3
|
6/15
|
12. Notre Dame
|
88.5
|
+1
|
7/16
|
13. Oklahoma State
|
72.5
|
+2
|
10/20
|
t-14. Arizona
|
66
|
+4
|
13/17
|
t-14. Oregon
|
66
|
+5
|
14/17
|
16. Louisiana Tech
|
62.5
|
+5
|
13/22
|
17. Florida
|
57.5
|
-5
|
14/19
|
18. Stanford
|
46
|
+9
|
15/22
|
19. Virginia Tech
|
43
|
+5
|
12/NR
|
20. Pitt
|
34
|
+5
|
17/NR
|
21. Michigan
|
20
|
+2
|
18/25
|
22. Georgia Tech
|
16
|
-8
|
20/NR
|
23. Florida State
|
13
|
-1
|
18/NR
|
24. Old Dominion
|
11.5
|
N/A
|
22/NR
|
25. Oregon State
|
11
|
-9
|
21/NR