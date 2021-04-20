HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 20

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 20
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
April 20 Poll Notes
~For the second straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six polls.
~Most of the teams in the Composite Poll shuffled around only a couple of spots, but there were two teams who had larger falls down the rankings. Oklahoma State fell seven spots to No. 20 after getting swept by TCU, while Ole Miss fell five spots to No. 12 after losing two of three games against Mississippi State - its third straight series loss.
~There is still quite a bit of variety in the bottom half of the polls, but the six different rankings seem to be coming to a consensus on the best teams in the country. The top nine teams in the Composite Poll are ranked in the top 11 of every poll and the top 13 teams are unanimous top-15 teams.
~Once again, the SEC leads all conferences with seven teams in the Composite Poll - and all of them are among the top 14. The ACC is right behind it with six teams, followed by the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (3), C-USA (2), AAC (1), Big Ten (1) and Missouri Valley (1).
~Dropped out: Oregon State (25)
~Moved in: Indiana State
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
139
|
+1
|
2/6
|
3. Texas
|
137
|
-1
|
2/5
|
4. Mississippi State
|
134
|
+1
|
2/4
|
5. Tennessee
|
117
|
-1
|
5/10
|
6. Louisville
|
114
|
--
|
3/11
|
7. Texas Tech
|
112
|
+2
|
5/10
|
8. East Carolina
|
108
|
--
|
5/11
|
9. TCU
|
106
|
+2
|
5/11
|
10. South Carolina
|
97
|
--
|
7/13
|
11. Notre Dame
|
93
|
+1
|
6/14
|
12. Ole Miss
|
89
|
-5
|
9/15
|
13. Oregon
|
74
|
+1
|
13/15
|
14. Florida
|
73
|
+3
|
10/18
|
15. Arizona
|
63
|
-1
|
12/18
|
16. Stanford
|
57
|
+2
|
13/21
|
17. Louisiana Tech
|
46
|
-1
|
14/NR
|
18. Pitt
|
44
|
+2
|
16/NR
|
19. Michigan
|
30
|
+2
|
17/23
|
20. Oklahoma State
|
24
|
-7
|
19/NR
|
21. Virginia Tech
|
20
|
-2
|
15/NR
|
22. Old Dominion
|
19
|
+2
|
20/NR
|
t-23. Florida State
|
16
|
--
|
17/NR
|
t-23. Indiana State
|
16
|
+3
|
19/NR
|
25. Georgia Tech
|
15
|
-2
|
17/NR