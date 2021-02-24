HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - Feb. 24

The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~The USA Today Coaches Poll will not update until a few weeks into the season, at which point it will become a normal weekly poll. Until then, it has been dropped from the composite.

~Baseball America released its new Top 25 on Monday, before several teams played their final games of opening weekend. The others - Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game - waited until Tuesday.

~Florida was the unanimous preseason No. 1 team, but lost its opening series to Miami (Fla.). The new No. 1 is Ole Miss, but it isn't unanimous. Collegiate Baseball has Miami at No. 1, while the other four have the Rebels.

~A total of 35 different schools are ranked in at least one of the five polls. Among those, 16 are in the top 25 of all five.

~The biggest movement of the week involved Texas falling 12 spots to No. 25 after going 0-3 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. That event also saw Texas Tech (0-3) fall seven spots to No. 10, while Ole Miss (No. 1) and Arkansas (t-No. 4) went undefeated and moved up four and eight spots, respectively.

~There are now nine SEC teams in the Composite Poll and all of them are inside the top 20, with five inside the top seven. Two more schools - Auburn and Alabama - are ranked in multiple polls, but just outside of the composite top 25.

~The rest of the Composite Poll includes teams from the ACC (7), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (2), American (1), Big Ten (1) and Big West (1)

~Dropped out: Arizona (16), West Virginia (25)

~Moved in: Georgia, Duke