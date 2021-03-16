HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 16

The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~For the second straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six major polls.

~There is nearly a unanimous No. 2 team, with Vanderbilt taking the second spot in all but the Baseball America poll, which has it at No. 3.

~The SEC continues to hold the top five spots in the Composite Poll, but there was a shakeup at between the teams in the 3-5 range.

~A total of 32 different schools are ranked in at least one of the six polls. Among those, 17 are in the top 25 of all six, with the top seven of those unanimous top-10 teams.

~The biggest movement of the week, not including the schools that went from completely unranked to inside the top 25, was Texas moving up 11 spots to No. 10 after sweeping South Carolina over the weekend. That result led to the Gamecocks dropping eight spots to No. 16, but the biggest fall belonged to Oregon State - which lost its series with in-state rival Oregon and fell nine spots to No. 25.

~There are still nine SEC teams in the Composite Poll, with eight among the top 16 and two more - Alabama and Texas A&M - in the receiving votes section for being top 25 in at least one of the major polls.

~That is the most teams in the Composite for any conference, followed by the ACC (5), Pac-12 (5), Big 12 (4), American (1) and Big Ten (1).

~Dropped out: Boston College (17), Virginia Tech (20), Florida Atlantic (22)

~Moved in: Oregon, Notre Dame, North Carolina