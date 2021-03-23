 HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 23
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 08:53:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 23

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.

March 23 Poll Notes

~There is a new No. 1 in the Composite Poll, as Vanderbilt took the top spot in five of the six major college baseball polls. The only exception is Baseball America, which kept Arkansas at No. 1. The Commodores and Razorbacks each won two of three games at home over the weekend - against South Carolina and Alabama, respectively - but the Commodores won their midweek game against Belmont, while the Razorbacks lost to Oklahoma.

~The SEC continues to hold the top five spots in the Composite Poll. Four of the six major polls have a top five comprised solely with the conference, while the Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA polls have the fifth SEC team at No. 6.

~The biggest movement of the week was the result of Florida State's dominant sweep of Miami, in which it won three games by a combined score of 34-2. The Seminoles - who also beat Florida 10-2 in a midweek matchup - went from unranked in every poll to ranked in every poll and are tied for 19th in the Composite. On the flip side, the Hurricanes fell 16 spots to No. 23 in the Composite.

~It's also worth noting that Pitt climbed all the way to No. 16 in the Composite after winning a series at Virginia. The Panthers were just outside of the top 25 last week.

~There are eight SEC teams in the Composite Poll, which still leads all conferences, but the ACC is right behind it with seven. Other conferences represented in the top 25 are the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (3), Big Ten (2) and AAC (1).

~Dropped out: South Carolina (16), Arizona (19), Arizona State (22)

~Moved in: Pitt, Florida State, Indiana

Team Points Change High/Low

1. Vanderbilt

148

+1

1/3

2. Arkansas

140

-1

1/5

3. Mississippi State

137

--

2/6

4. Ole Miss

132

--

3/5

5. Florida

129

--

2/6

6. Texas Tech

123

--

4/7

7. Louisville

115

+1

6/7

8. East Carolina

108

+1

8/8

9. Texas

100

+1

9/10

t-10. Georgia Tech

80

+1

10/19

t-10. UCLA

80

+2

10/17

12. Oregon

69

+5

13/16

13. Tennessee

68

+2

9/NR

14. Notre Dame

64

+4

12/21

15. Michigan

57

+5

10/21

16. Pitt

54

+11

14/20

17. TCU

48

+4

12/NR

18. LSU

44

-4

14/NR

t-19. Florida State

36

N/A

15/25

t-19. Oklahoma State

36

-6

13/NR

21. North Carolina

31

+2

11/NR

22. Oregon State

29

+3

14/NR

23. Miami (Fla.)

28

-16

18/NR

24. Indiana

17

+2

9/NR

25. Georgia

14

-1

12/NR
Receiving votes: South Carolina (12), Alabama (11), Arizona (10), Arizona State (10), Louisiana Tech (8), Indiana State (4), Southern Illinois (4), Virginia Tech (4)
