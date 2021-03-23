HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 23

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans. To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25. The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.

March 23 Poll Notes

~There is a new No. 1 in the Composite Poll, as Vanderbilt took the top spot in five of the six major college baseball polls. The only exception is Baseball America, which kept Arkansas at No. 1. The Commodores and Razorbacks each won two of three games at home over the weekend - against South Carolina and Alabama, respectively - but the Commodores won their midweek game against Belmont, while the Razorbacks lost to Oklahoma. ~The SEC continues to hold the top five spots in the Composite Poll. Four of the six major polls have a top five comprised solely with the conference, while the Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA polls have the fifth SEC team at No. 6. ~The biggest movement of the week was the result of Florida State's dominant sweep of Miami, in which it won three games by a combined score of 34-2. The Seminoles - who also beat Florida 10-2 in a midweek matchup - went from unranked in every poll to ranked in every poll and are tied for 19th in the Composite. On the flip side, the Hurricanes fell 16 spots to No. 23 in the Composite. ~It's also worth noting that Pitt climbed all the way to No. 16 in the Composite after winning a series at Virginia. The Panthers were just outside of the top 25 last week. ~There are eight SEC teams in the Composite Poll, which still leads all conferences, but the ACC is right behind it with seven. Other conferences represented in the top 25 are the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (3), Big Ten (2) and AAC (1). ~Dropped out: South Carolina (16), Arizona (19), Arizona State (22) ~Moved in: Pitt, Florida State, Indiana