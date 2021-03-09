HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 9

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 9
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
March 9 Poll Notes
~Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, as Perfect Game moved the Razorbacks into the top spot after having them at No. 3 last week. The other five polls already had Arkansas at No. 1.
~The top five teams in the Composite Poll are all from the SEC - Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State. Those are nearly unanimous top-five teams, but Baseball America has Miami (Fla.) at No. 5 ahead of Florida and Collegiate Baseball has South Carolina at No. 5 ahead of Mississippi State.
~A total of 35 different schools are ranked in at least one of the six polls. Among those, 17 are in the top 25 of all six, with the top 12 teams in the Composite being unanimous top-15 teams.
~The biggest movement of the week, not including the schools that went from completely unranked to inside the top 25, was Arizona moving up nine spots to No. 15 after sweeping four games at the Frisco College Baseball Classic and LSU falling nine spots to No. 18 after losing a series against Oral Roberts.
~It's also worth noting that Boston College moved up nine spots from the top "receiving votes" team to No. 17 after winning a series at Auburn, while UC-Santa Barbara fell from No. 8 to out of the top 25 after getting swept by Oregon.
~There are nine SEC teams in the Composite Poll, the most of any conference. It is followed by the ACC (5), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4), American (1), Big Ten (1) and C-USA (1).
~Dropped out: UC-Santa Barbara (8), Virginia (16), North Carolina (20)
~Moved in: Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Arizona State
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
141
|
--
|
2/4
|
3. Ole Miss
|
135
|
+2
|
3/4
|
4. Florida
|
130.5
|
--
|
2/6
|
5. Mississippi State
|
129.5
|
+1
|
2/8
|
6. UCLA
|
109
|
+4
|
6/11
|
7. Texas Tech
|
107
|
+4
|
6/11
|
8. South Carolina
|
102
|
+5
|
5/12
|
9. Miami (Fla.)
|
100
|
-2
|
5/13
|
10. Georgia Tech
|
99
|
+2
|
7/13
|
11. Louisville
|
84
|
-8
|
9/15
|
12. East Carolina
|
80
|
+3
|
9/15
|
13. TCU
|
78
|
+1
|
9/20
|
14. Oklahoma State
|
72
|
+3
|
9/22
|
15. Arizona
|
56
|
+9
|
13/24
|
16. Oregon State
|
53
|
+5
|
16/21
|
17. Boston College
|
44
|
+9
|
13/NR
|
18. LSU
|
38.5
|
-9
|
15/NR
|
19. Tennessee
|
37
|
--
|
14/NR
|
20. Virginia Tech
|
35.5
|
+5
|
12/25
|
21. Texas
|
24.5
|
+2
|
19/NR
|
22. Florida Atlantic
|
21
|
+8
|
20/NR
|
t-23. Arizona State
|
19
|
+5
|
15/NR
|
t-23. Georgia
|
19
|
-5
|
7/NR
|
25. Michigan
|
18
|
-3
|
19/NR