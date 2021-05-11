HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 11

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 11
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
May 11 Poll Notes
~For the fifth straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six polls. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are nearly the unanimous No. 2 and No. 3 teams, respectively, but Perfect Game has the two teams flipped.
~Only three teams moved more than three spots from last week, with South Carolina experiencing the largest movement - dropping five spots to No. 21 after losing its series against Mississippi State. Arizona (No. 12) and Ole Miss (No. 15) each fell four spots following series losses to Stanford and Texas A&M, respectively.
~Once again, the SEC leads all conferences with seven teams in the Composite Poll, meaning half of the conference is among the top 25 in the country. It is followed by the ACC (4), Pac-12 (4), Big 12 (3), C-USA (3), AAC (1), ASUN (1), Big Ten (1) and Big West (1).
~Dropped out: Old Dominion (20), Gonzaga (25)
~Moved in: UC-Irvine, Liberty
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
143
|
--
|
2/3
|
3. Mississippi State
|
139
|
+1
|
2/3
|
4. Texas
|
128
|
+1
|
4/7
|
5. Tennessee
|
126
|
--
|
4/6
|
6. TCU
|
118
|
-3
|
5/9
|
t-7. Florida
|
109
|
+3
|
7/9
|
t-7. Texas Tech
|
109
|
+1
|
7/9
|
9. Notre Dame
|
102
|
-2
|
4/15
|
10. East Carolina
|
87
|
+2
|
10/13
|
11. Oregon
|
85
|
+3
|
9/16
|
12. Arizona
|
83
|
-4
|
10/15
|
13. Stanford
|
82
|
+2
|
10/14
|
14. Louisville
|
81
|
-1
|
8/15
|
15. Ole Miss
|
55
|
-4
|
14/21
|
16. Florida State
|
54
|
+2
|
10/NR
|
17. Louisiana Tech
|
47
|
--
|
14/NR
|
18. Pitt
|
42
|
+1
|
16/23
|
19. Charlotte
|
37
|
+2
|
18/24
|
20. Southern Miss
|
33
|
+2
|
17/NR
|
21. South Carolina
|
29
|
-5
|
16/25
|
t-22. Indiana
|
25
|
+2
|
14/NR
|
t-22. UCLA
|
25
|
+1
|
17/NR
|
24. UC-Irvine
|
22
|
+2
|
18/NR
|
25. Liberty
|
9
|
+1
|
17/NR