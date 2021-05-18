2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 18

The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~For the fifth straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six polls.

~After a slew of upsets, the big question this week was who went end up at No. 2. Despite losing two of three games at Ole Miss, Vanderbilt remained at No. 2 in half of the polls and checked in at No. 3 in the other half, which have Texas at No. 2. The Longhorns are two points behind the Commodores in the Composite Poll, though, because two polls - Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball - have them at No. 4 instead of No. 3.

~The six polls seem to be moving closer to a consensus, as only 30 different teams were ranked in the top 25 of at least one of them. That includes 18 teams that are top 25 in all six.

~It's worth noting that No. 25 Liberty is boosted by just one poll, as Perfect Game has it at No. 17 and it is unranked in the others. The three teams one point behind the Flames in the "receiving votes" section - Arizona State, Michigan and North Carolina State - are each ranked in at least three polls.

~The biggest movement of the week, not including teams moving in or dropping out of the Composite Poll, was by Louisville. The Cardinal fell eight spots to No. 22 after getting swept at North Carolina by a combined score of 20-6. On the flip side, UC-Irvine jumped up six spots to No. 18 after a four-game sweep of UC-Riverside.

~Once again, the SEC leads all conferences with seven teams in the Composite Poll, meaning half of the conference is among the top 25 in the country. Conference USA and the Pac-12 are tied for second with four teams apiece, followed by the ACC (3), Big 12 (3), C-USA (4), AAC (1), ASUN (1), Big West (1) and WCC (1).

~Dropped out: Pitt (18), Indiana (t-22)

~Moved in: Gonzaga, Old Dominion