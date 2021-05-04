HawgBeat - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 4

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 4
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
May 4 Poll Notes
~For the third straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six polls.
~Despite losing two of three games at Florida, Vanderbilt is still the consensus No. 2 team, as three of the six polls have the Commodores right behind Arkansas. The other three polls each have a different team at No. 2: TCU (NCBWA), Mississippi State (Perfect Game) and Notre Dame (Baseball America).
~There is nearly a unanimous top 10 in this week's Composite Poll. The only thing preventing that was the Collegiate Baseball poll, which has Texas Tech at No. 11 - the only team in the Composite top 10 ranked outside of the top 10 in any of the individual polls.
~Not including teams that fell out or moved into the the top 25, the biggest movement in the Composite Poll this week involved perennial powers Texas Tech and Louisville. The Red Raiders moved up six spots into a tie at No. 8 after winning a series against Texas, while the Cardinals fell six spots to No. 13 after getting swept at Clemson.
~The SEC still leads all conference with seven teams in the Composite Poll, but the story of this week is Conference USA landing four teams inside the top 25. That is tied with the ACC and Pac-12 for the second most of any conference and ahead of the Big 12 (3), AAC (1), Big Ten (1) and WCC (1).
~Dropped out: UC-Irvine (21), Oklahoma State (22), Nebraska (23), Georgia (24)
~Moved in: Old Dominion, Indiana, Gonzaga
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
139
|
--
|
2/5
|
3. TCU
|
136
|
+3
|
2/5
|
4. Mississippi State
|
134
|
--
|
2/4
|
t-5. Tennessee
|
120
|
--
|
5/7
|
t-5. Texas
|
120
|
-2
|
5/9
|
7. Notre Dame
|
118
|
+1
|
2/10
|
t-8. Arizona
|
104
|
+3
|
7/10
|
t-8. Texas Tech
|
104
|
+6
|
7/11
|
10. Florida
|
103
|
+3
|
7/10
|
11. Ole Miss
|
86
|
-4
|
9/15
|
12. East Carolina
|
77
|
-3
|
11/18
|
13. Louisville
|
75
|
-6
|
11/15
|
14. Oregon
|
66
|
-4
|
11/21
|
15. Stanford
|
61
|
+1
|
14/19
|
16. South Carolina
|
58
|
-4
|
12/19
|
17. Louisiana Tech
|
51
|
+2
|
14/NR
|
18. Florida State
|
47
|
+1
|
13/NR
|
19. Pitt
|
43
|
-2
|
16/25
|
20. Old Dominion
|
29
|
+11
|
19/NR
|
21. Charlotte
|
25
|
-4
|
19/NR
|
22. Southern Miss
|
20
|
+3
|
19/NR
|
23. UCLA
|
15
|
+2
|
16/NR
|
24. Indiana
|
14
|
+3
|
17/NR
|
25. Gonzaga
|
10
|
+4
|
21/NR