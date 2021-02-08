 2021 Rivals Preseason Composite College Baseball Top 25 Poll
2021 Rivals Preseason Composite Baseball Poll

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.

Preseason Poll Notes

~Florida is the unanimous preseason No. 1 team, taking the top spot in all six major polls.

~In addition to the Gators, UCLA, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are in the top 10 of each major poll, with 11 other schools appearing in at least one top 10.

~A total of 37 different schools are ranked inside the top 25 of at least one poll.

~The SEC leads the way with eight teams in the Composite Poll, with two more just outside of the top 25 and an 11th school checking in at 25th in one of the six polls. That means only three of the league's 14 teams aren't ranked in any of the major polls.

~The conference breakdown of the rest of the Composite Poll includes six teams from the ACC, five from the Big 12, three from the Pac-12 and one each from the American, Big Ten and Big West.

2021 Rivals Preseason Composite Baseball Poll
Team Points High/Low

1. Florida

150

1/1

2. UCLA

141

2/4

3. Texas Tech

135

3/4

4. Vanderbilt

132

2/6

5. Ole Miss

126

4/6

6. Louisville

119

2/11

7. Mississippi State

106

7/12

8. LSU

97

7/13

9. Miami (FL)

86

6/21

10. Virginia

83

5/16

11. UC-Santa Barbara

79

8/21

12. Arkansas

76

8/22

13. Texas

74

9/22

14. N.C. State

73.5

t-11/17

15. TCU

65.5

10/NR

16. Arizona

62

10/22

t-17. Florida State

39

9/NR

t-17. Georgia Tech

39

15/NR

19. East Carolina

34

13/NR

t-20. South Carolina

30

18/NR

t-20. Tennessee

30

16/NR

22. Oklahoma State

23

17/NR

t-23. Arizona State

22

15/NR

t-23. Michigan

22

18/NR

25. West Virginia

21

14/NR
Receiving votes: Georgia (20), Auburn (13), Indiana (12), Duke (10), Wake Forest (10), Oklahoma (7), Coastal Carolina (3), Ohio State (3), UCF (3), Dallas Baptist (2), Alabama (1), Clemson (1)
