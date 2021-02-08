2021 Rivals Preseason Composite Baseball Poll
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
Preseason Poll Notes
~Florida is the unanimous preseason No. 1 team, taking the top spot in all six major polls.
~In addition to the Gators, UCLA, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss are in the top 10 of each major poll, with 11 other schools appearing in at least one top 10.
~A total of 37 different schools are ranked inside the top 25 of at least one poll.
~The SEC leads the way with eight teams in the Composite Poll, with two more just outside of the top 25 and an 11th school checking in at 25th in one of the six polls. That means only three of the league's 14 teams aren't ranked in any of the major polls.
~The conference breakdown of the rest of the Composite Poll includes six teams from the ACC, five from the Big 12, three from the Pac-12 and one each from the American, Big Ten and Big West.
|Team
|Points
|High/Low
|
1. Florida
|
150
|
1/1
|
2. UCLA
|
141
|
2/4
|
3. Texas Tech
|
135
|
3/4
|
4. Vanderbilt
|
132
|
2/6
|
5. Ole Miss
|
126
|
4/6
|
6. Louisville
|
119
|
2/11
|
7. Mississippi State
|
106
|
7/12
|
8. LSU
|
97
|
7/13
|
9. Miami (FL)
|
86
|
6/21
|
10. Virginia
|
83
|
5/16
|
11. UC-Santa Barbara
|
79
|
8/21
|
12. Arkansas
|
76
|
8/22
|
13. Texas
|
74
|
9/22
|
14. N.C. State
|
73.5
|
t-11/17
|
15. TCU
|
65.5
|
10/NR
|
16. Arizona
|
62
|
10/22
|
t-17. Florida State
|
39
|
9/NR
|
t-17. Georgia Tech
|
39
|
15/NR
|
19. East Carolina
|
34
|
13/NR
|
t-20. South Carolina
|
30
|
18/NR
|
t-20. Tennessee
|
30
|
16/NR
|
22. Oklahoma State
|
23
|
17/NR
|
t-23. Arizona State
|
22
|
15/NR
|
t-23. Michigan
|
22
|
18/NR
|
25. West Virginia
|
21
|
14/NR