Magnolia high school offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff has been putting in a ton of work since the end of his sophomore season and it's paid of tremendously in his recruitment. Since the lineman was measured at Rivals camp, Wykoff has added 25 pounds to his 6-foot-6 frame and 14 Division-I offers, the latest from Arkansas.

"I gave Coach Fry a call and he let me know that they would like to offer me," Wykoff said. "I feel good about the offer. I would love to come check it out, heard great things about it."

Arkansas is Wykoff's third SEC offer, joining Vanderbilt and Missouri in the early mix, but he also has P5 offers from TCU, Baylor, USC, Cal, Oklahoma State and more. He has senior teammates committed to North Texas, Houston and Utah.

Magnolia, even further north of Houston than the Woodlands, is also the hometown of Razorback sophomore wide receiver Mike Woods. The Magnolia Bulldogs have gotten off to a good start in 2019 with a 3-1 record.

"My season has gone well so far," Wykoff said. "We got a new head coach this year and we are putting it together right now. We had a rough week two but we bounced back strong and we play Lufkin this week, so we are preparing as hard as possible."