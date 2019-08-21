As one of the top prospects in his class, offers have started flooding in for shooting guard Trey Alexander. The no. 31 player in the 2021 class has been getting around to visit his early offers this summer so when the time comes, he feels totally comfortable with the school and staff he's chosen.

Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks offered Alexander in April, it was one of their first offers out in the 2021 class when they arrived in Fayetteville. The Sooner state native has a close relationship to Arkansas assistant coach, former Oklahoma assistant head coach Chris Crutchfield and cited that relationship as one of the reasons for visiting Arkansas on Tuesday.

"The visit was great, getting to reconnect with Coach Crutch and getting to know Coach Musselman more, it was a great time," Alexander said. "Coach Crutch has always been a guy I can relate to. I played with his son, he recruited me at Oklahoma and he's just a great guy and a great person. They know my family and my family knows them."