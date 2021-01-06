College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Technically not an offseason transfer, Spivey actually entered the portal during the middle of the year. He played just 11 snaps - all against Auburn - this season, despite the Razorbacks lacking depth at running back. Including his limited playing time last year, Spivey ended his career at Arkansas with 35 yards on 11 carries.

The first player to opt out of the 2020 season, doing so very early on in fall camp, Nwanna was also never a factor on Arkansas’ depth chart. He came to Fayetteville as a junior college transfer, but failed to crack the two-deep on the offensive line last year and likely wasn’t going to see playing time this year. Like Lindsey, he is taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility by pursuing options in the transfer portal.

One of several four-star recruits in Arkansas’ touted 2019 signing class, Nash chose to opt out of the 2020 season during fall camp. He did not factor into the wide receiver rotation last year and did not appear to be in good shape to contribute this year, either. His decision to transfer came after not seeing the field in Fayetteville. Nash has since announced he is transferring to his hometown to play at Memphis.

Although he didn’t play this year, McClellion was a two-year starter at cornerback for the Razorbacks. He posted back-to-back sub-60 grades on Pro Football Focus in 2018 and 2019, though, and was seemingly set to be a second-teamer before deciding to opt out of the 2020 season. McClellion has since announced he is transferring to Florida State.

The most surprising transfer so far this offseason, Mason was a significant contributor on the Razorbacks’ defense the last three years. He appeared in the final eight games of this season, starting half of them. Most of his playing time was as the third safety in Arkansas’ dime package it used frequently. Mason made 66 tackles while playing 716 total defensive snaps during his time in Fayetteville

Instead of sticking around Arkansas for a sixth season, Lindsey decided to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility by pursuing opportunities in the transfer portal. The former walk-on carved out a role on the team as the Razorbacks’ holder on field goals and PATs and was part of the revolving door at quarterback in 2019, even starting the season finale against Missouri.

Courtre Alexander - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO)

2020 Stats: N/A

After redshirting during his lone season with the Razorbacks back in 2018, the 6-foot-5 defensive end transferred to a junior college in his home state. In nine games last season, he made 20 tackles, including six for a loss and two sacks. NEO A&M is set to play a spring schedule this year, but he is not currently listed on the Golden Norse’s roster and it’s unclear if he is playing anywhere else.

*Austin Aune - North Texas

2020 Stats: 101 of 185 (54.6 percent), 1,650 yards, 13 TD, 4 INT; 27 carries, 29 yards, 2 TD

A former minor league baseball player, Aune spent just one semester as a walk-on at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. Now in his third season in Denton, Texas, he was part of a two-quarterback system with the Mean Green. His completion percentage (54.6 percent) was not particularly impressive, but he did have 13 touchdowns to only four interceptions and earned an 84.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. That led to him getting PFF’s first-team All-C-USA nod at quarterback.

Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS)

2020 Stats: 12 receptions, 77 yards

Playing for one of only a handful of FCS teams that were in action this fall, Barnes caught 12 passes for 77 yards in UCA’s first four games, but didn’t record any statistics the rest of the year. Most of his production came in the Bears’ showdown with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, as he had six receptions for 54 yards in the close loss.

Chevin Calloway - SMU

2020 Stats: 33 tackles (21 solo), 3 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

A top-100 recruit in the Class of 2017, Calloway emerged as a starting safety at SMU in 2020 after converting from cornerback and playing last season as a backup. Despite starting all 10 games, he played less than 50 percent of the Mustangs’ total defensive snaps this year and struggled when he was on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Calloway earned a 57.8 grade for his performance.

Collin Clay - Oklahoma State

2020 Stats: N/A

Part of the Razorbacks’ highly touted 2019 signing class, Clay was one of three four-star defensive ends in the group. He appeared in all but one game as a true freshman, finishing with 17 tackles on 292 defensive snaps, but ultimately decided to transfer closer to home after the coaching change at Arkansas. Clay received immediate eligibility from the NCAA, but missed this season because of a torn ACL suffered in preseason camp.

*Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS)

2020 Stats: 12 receptions, 119 yards

A former walk-on at Arkansas, Enlow transferred to UCA and was a reserve wide receiver for the Bears last year. This season, he emerged as a backup and hauled in 12 passes for 119 yards, with his best game being a five-catch, 55-yard performance at Missouri State.

Bill Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) / UTSA commit

2020 Stats: N/A

An in-state product who chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others, Ferrell never saw the field during his redshirt season in 2018. The defensive tackle from Fordyce opted to transfer to a junior college, where he was pretty productive. In nine games last season, he managed to make 33 tackles, including four for loss and one sack, while also notching three pass breakups. The Golden Norse are set to play a spring schedule this year after the NJCAA canceled the fall season.

Ferrell has since committed to UTSA - where he’ll reunite with former Arkansas assistants Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr., who are now the Roadrunners’ head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively - but he was not included in its early signing class announced last month.

Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State

2020 Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Despite being listed as a backup inside linebacker on the Beavers’ depth chart early in the season, Fisher did not get significant playing time in 2020. He played just two defensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps, finishing with only two tackles.

Grayson Gunter - Southern Miss

2020 Stats: 8 receptions, 93 yards

Returning to his home state as a graduate transfer, Gunter started all but one game as the Golden Eagles’ primary tight end. He caught eight passes for 93 yards and, according to Pro Football Focus, dropped three more. That led to him earning a 45.9 grade, which ranked 111th out of 113 FBS tight ends who were targeted at least 15 times this season.

Chase Hayden - East Carolina / Illinois

2020 Stats: 16 carries, 62 yards; 1 reception, 31 yards; 1 kickoff return, 4 yards

A graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, Hayden appeared in East Carolina’s first three games of the year. He played 47 total offensive snaps over the first two games of the year and ran for 62 yards on 16 carries, plus caught one pass for 31 yards, before playing only special teams in the third game. With his playing time decreasing, the Memphis native and former four-star recruit decided to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season.

He ended up entering the portal again and has since reunited with his original college coach, announcing he'll play his final two seasons for Bret Bielema at Illinois.

Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan

2020 Stats: 49 tackles (29 solo), 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Despite coming off the bench in the opener and finale, Hernandez started four games and played more snaps than any other safety for the Eagles this season. He finished third on the team with 49 tackles while also notching one pass breakup and forcing one fumble. That earned him a 60.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Daulton Hyatt - West Alabama (DII)

2020 Stats: N/A

A low three-star recruit coming out of high school, Hyatt was the last quarterback signed by Bret Bielema and his coaching staff. His only action with the Razorbacks came in the 2018 season-opener against Eastern Illinois, when he played four snaps and didn’t attempt a pass. At one point, Hyatt was moved to wide receiver, but various ailments sidelined him and led to him never dressing out in 2019.

By going to West Alabama, he not only returned to his home state, but dropped down to the Division II level. That makes him eligible immediately and gives him two years to try to play quarterback. This would have been his first season, but the fall slate was canceled. The Tigers are currently set to play at least one game this spring.

T.Q. Jackson - SMU

2020 Stats: 4 punt returns, minus-4 yards; 1 kickoff return, 8 yards

After appearing in only three games for the Razorbacks, the former four-star receiver transferred to SMU in his home state of Texas last offseason. Jackson was granted immediate eligibility a couple of games into the season and his speed got him on the field quickly as a returner. However, he muffed a punt against Tulane and his lone kickoff return gained just eight yards. He ended the year with only 38 offensive snaps (all but two against Navy) and 15 special teams snaps.

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - FIU / transfer portal

2020 Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack

This was expected to be a breakout season for Jean-Baptiste after he notched a team-high 5.5 sacks last season as a backup defensive end. He got off to a great start, notching two tackles - including a sack - within his first 14 snaps of FIU’s season opener against Liberty, but went down with a season-ending injury. Jean-Baptiste has since reentered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Jordan Jones - Cincinnati

2020 Stats: 13 receptions, 157 yards

Although he started just once, Jones was a key contributor for a top-10 Cincinnati team that went undefeated during the regular season and earned a spot in the Peach Bowl. He caught 13 passes for 157 yards and earned a respectable 63.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. Despite being a fifth-year senior in 2020, Jones will return to the Bearcats next season thanks to the eligibility relief granted by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cole Kelly - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

2020 Stats: N/A

With incumbent starter Chason Virgil graduating, Kelley - a one-time starting quarterback for the Razorbacks - figured to become the Lions starter in 2020. He put up good numbers last season, completing 74.2 percent of his passes for 816 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions, while adding 200 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Unfortunately, Southeastern Louisiana was one of many FCS programs to cancel the fall season. On top of that, the Lions also added a transfer from South Alabama, Cephus Johnson III, and as of mid-November when they wrapped up their fall practices, Kelley had not yet separated himself as the definite starter. A six-game spring season is scheduled to begin Feb. 27.

Giovanni LaFrance - Nicholls (FCS)

2020 Stats: N/A

In his first season with the Colonels, LaFrance appeared in all 14 games as a backup middle linebacker. He finished the year with 16 tackles - including 2.5 for loss - and also notched one interception and one fumble recovery. He will be a senior at Nicholls this season, which will be a six-game spring slate after the fall schedule was canceled.

*Tyler Pennington - Illinois State (FCS)

2020 Stats: N/A

A walk-on linebacker for the Razorbacks, Pennington is now listed as a running back on Illinois State’s roster. He appeared in six games as a backup fullback and on special teams last season, with his lone stat being a recovered fumble. The Redbirds will play an eight-game spring slate after the fall schedule was canceled.

Silas Robinson - Texas State

2020 Stats: N/A

Transferring to Texas State to be closer to home and an ailing grandmother, Robinson submitted a waiver for immediate eligibility. However, it was apparently denied, as he didn’t appear in a game for the Bobcats.

Nick Starkel - San Jose State

2020 Stats: 163 of 254 (64.2 percent), 2,174 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT

As if the story of Arkansas’ quarterbacks from 2018-19 couldn’t get any crazier, Starkel not only transferred to San Jose State - the team that intercepted him five times last season - but led the Spartans to their best season in school history. They actually went undefeated in the regular season and beat Boise State to win the Mountain West before falling in their bowl game. His performance earned him a solid 78.4 grade from Pro Football Focus - a significant increase from his 56.5 mark at Arkansas.

Since the end of the season, Starkel has announced he will take advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief and return to San Jose State for an extra year.

Maleek Williams - FIU

2020 Stats: 5 carries, 20 yards; 1 reception, 2 yards

Despite being listed on the two-deep depth chart throughout the Panthers’ five-game season, Williams played only 20 offensive snaps this season. He ran for 20 yards on five carries and also had a 2-yard reception. It’s also worth mentioning that Williams appeared on special teams in most of the games, primarily on the kickoff coverage unit.