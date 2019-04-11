2021 WR Destyn "Fatt" Pazon reels in first 3 offers from the SEC
NEW ORLEANS — Destyn Pazon’s first three offers have rolled in rapidly and all three happen to be from SEC programs.Pazon, affectionately nicknamed “Fatt” or “Fatastic” depending on who you ask, wa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news