2022 commit JJ Hollingsworth checks in with unofficial visit

While several recruits had to travel long distances to make it to last Saturday's recruiting cookout, one of Arkansas' commits had probably the shortest trip of all.

With his hometown being the neighboring town of Greenland, JJ Hollingsworth didn't have to go far to swing by campus for the big weekend.

Nothing has swayed him from his commitment to the Razorbacks and his time in Fayetteville only further solidified that.

“It was a pretty good day," Hollingsworth said. "It was a pretty special day for us, just getting the opportunity to come out and see everybody and get on campus another time before the football season starts. It’s pretty fun.”

Hollingsworth said the day was stress free and that he enjoyed his time hanging out with the other recruits - both those already pledged and those still uncommitted.

“It was everybody just bonding and having a good time," Hollingsworth said. "It wasn’t really as stressful. We were recruited a little bit by some of the guys that are committed. They just got everybody together and hung out.”

Like everyone else, Hollingsworth has a season coming up soon. Greenland, which began practice this week, opens up Sept. 3 against Elkins. When he was asked about the upcoming year, he gleamed in excitement.

“I’m pretty excited for it," Hollingsworth said. "Senior year, everybody’s going to go out and give it their all.”

Asked about his expectations, Hollingsworth let it be known that if he gets better everyday, things will work themselves out.

“Just get better," Hollingsworth said. "Do my best and, hopefully, get as far as we can in the playoffs and get ready for everything that’s coming to us.”

With Hollingsworth being a force to reckon with over the recent years, his opponents are more than likely glad this will be their last time seeing him. For Hollingsworth, he wants to make sure they remember his name.