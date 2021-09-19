SPRINGDALE — In-state linebacker commit Kaden Henley and Shiloh Christian lost a heartbreaker Friday night.

A gutsy fourth-down conversion by Sand Springs, Okla., Page ended the defending Arkansas Class 4A state champions' comeback bid and sealed a 40-33 loss for the Saints.

Rest plays for the 2022 three-star athlete came few and far in between, as he played a role in all three phases of the game. Despite scoring a go-ahead touchdown by way of a screen and his presence as a consistent factor on the defensive side of the ball, Henley felt there was more he could’ve done for his Saints.

“I played well, but there’s always things you can improve on,” Henley said. “If you don’t come out with the victory, it doesn’t matter how well you play, because there’s always things that you did wrong. Like I can’t say I played well and the team didn’t because there’s things that I didn’t capitalize on that I should have.”

Henley finished the game with 16 tackles, including three for loss, and also broke up a pass. Last season, he racked up 159 tackles and 26 TFLs.