2022 Fayetteville Super Regional: Arkansas vs. Texas preview

For one last time in 2022, Arkansas is back in Bogle Park this weekend, hosting Texas in the Fayetteville Super Regional. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the matchup…

2022 Record: 41-18-1 (12-6 Big 12)

Conference Finish: 3rd out of 7 teams in regular season, lost in Big 12 Tourney semifinals

Head Coach: Mike White (154-52-1 in 4 seasons at Texas)

The Program

Led by fourth-year head coach Mike White, who previously guided Oregon to five College World Series appearances, the Longhorns are making their third straight super regional appearance, but not without challenges along the way.

Texas got off to a rocky start in 2022, posting an 11-9 record and losing to nearly every good opponent they faced. However, it has gone 30-9-1 since then. Included in that stretch was a win over No. 1 Oklahoma — one of the Sooners’ two losses. The Longhorns also knocked off No. 13 Washington in the regional.

In the Circle

While Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl and Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell shared the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year award, a case could certainly be made that Hailey Dolcini was also deserving of consideration.

The California native was the MWC Pitcher of the Year at Fresno State last season and the jump to the Big 12 didn’t seem bother her much, as she went 21-9 with a 2.21 ERA in 183 2/3 innings. She also held opponents to a .167 batting average and racked up 204 strikeouts with only 56 walks, helping her earn first-team All-Big 12 honors.

The Longhorns have also used sophomore lefty Estelle Czech (3.41 ERA, 86.1 IP) and freshman right-hander Sophia Simpson (4.00 ERA, 75.1 IP) quite a bit this year, but Dolcini is the ace and likely who the Razorbacks will see each game. She pitched all 21 innings against Washington last week, allowing just four earned runs for an ERA of 1.33.

At the Plate

As a team, Texas is hitting .311, which is 21st nationally. There isn’t as much power in the lineup as Arkansas, as the Longhorns have just 58 home runs compared to the Razorbacks’ 109, but they still have a solid .499 slugging percentage thanks to their 102 doubles, which are one behind Louisiana-Lafayette for the most in the country.

The two key players, both of whom were named first-team All-Big 12, are second baseman Janae Jefferson and catcher Mary Iakopo. Jefferson leads the team with a .425 batting average and 1.118 OPS, while Iakopo leads the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (52) while also hitting .341 with a 1.041 OPS.

They aren’t the only Longhorns with an OPS over 1.000, though. Mia Scott (1.010) and Courtney Day (1.055) are also threats in the lineup. Scott leads the team in stolen bases, as well, as she’s 23 for 25. That’s another aspect in which Texas excels, with 91 stolen bases as a team and three others with double-digit steals.