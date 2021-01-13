The Razorbacks are on to some new offensive line talent north of the Arkansas border, offering two from Lee's Summit North on Tuesday. Junior Armond Membou received his offer then, shortly after, his sophomore teammate Cayden Green reported one as well.

"Coach Davis followed me on Twitter and then I called him, we talked and he offered me," Membou said. "He said that he liked my tape and my ability, he also told me the SEC is the place to go, they have the best players and if I want to be the best I can be, I should come to the SEC.

"I knew about the Arkansas program but I didn't know much about the coaches so I'm still doing my research and stuff, I'm excited about it."

No offers a year ago, Membou now has a choice of SEC schools, between Arkansas and Mizzou, and he's likely to earn more SEC offers as coaches watch his tape.

The 2020 season was the junior's first on varsity, so programs who've already offered like Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State believe they've found a diamond in the rough.

"I'm very blessed to be in this position, a year ago I couldn't have imagined it," Membou said. "I'm just thankful."