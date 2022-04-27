2022 NBA Draft early entrants from the SEC

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

A whopping 283 players were included on the list of early entrants for the 2022 NBA Draft that the league released Tuesday night.

That number — which features 247 players from the college ranks and 36 international players — shatters the previous record of 236 set in 2018.

However, it’s worth noting that this year’s list includes seniors who would typically be out of collegiate eligibility under normal circumstances, but are eligible for an extra year because of the NCAA’s pandemic-related relief for all players.

About half — 124, to be exact — of the early entrants from colleges are designated as seniors on the NBA’s official list.

There are 23 total early entrants from the SEC, including five who are forgoing a “super senior” season. Of the 18 true underclassmen, eight are doing so while maintaining their college eligibility, including one who has also entered the transfer portal.

Those hoping to return to school must withdraw their name from the draft by June 1, according to NCAA rules.

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of those players…

Alabama

JD Davison - freshman

~STATS: 33 G/5 GS, 25.8 min., 8.5 pts. (46.3% FG, 30.1% 3PT, 72.8% FT), 4.8 reb., 4.3 ast., 1.0 stl.

Jaden Shackelford - junior

~STATS: 33 G/32 GS, 34.1 min., 16.6 pts. (38.5% FG, 35.1% 3PT, 77.8% FT), 5.4 reb., 1.5 ast.

Arkansas

Jaylin Williams - sophomore (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 37 G/35 GS, 31.6 min., 10.9 pts. (46.1% FG, 23.9% 3PT, 72.9% FT), 9.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.

Auburn

Dylan Cardwell - sophomore (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 34 G/0 GS, 11.5 min., 3.0 pts. (69.0% FG, 40.0% FT), 3.0 reb., 1.2 blk.

Allen Flanigan - junior (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 22 G/20 GS, 24.5 min., 6.3 pts. (39.5% FG, 20.5% 3PT, 64.7% FT), 3.5 reb., 1.3 ast.

Walker Kessler - sophomore

~STATS: 34 G/34 GS, 25.6 min., 11.4 pts. (60.8% FG, 20.0% 3PT, 59.6% FT), 8.1 reb., 4.6 blk., 1.1 stl.

Jabari Smith - freshman

~STATS: 34 G/34 GS, 28.8 min., 16.9 pts. (42.9% FG, 42.0% 3PT, 79.9% FT), 7.4 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.1 stl., 1.0 blk.

Kentucky

Keion Brooks Jr. - junior (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 33 G/33 GS, 24.5 min., 10.8 pts. (49.1% FG, 23.3% 3PT, 78.3% FT), 4.4 reb., 1.0 ast.

Shaedon Sharpe - freshman

~STATS: n/a (enrolled at midterm and did not play this season)

Jacob Toppin - junior (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 29 G/4 GS, 17.7 min., 6.2 pts. (55.6% FG, 74.5% FT), 3.2 reb., 1.1 ast.

TyTy Washington Jr. - freshman

~STATS: 31 G/29 GS, 29.2 min., 12.5 pts. (45.1% FG, 35.0% 3PT, 75.0% FT), 3.5 reb., 3.9 ast., 1.3 stl.

LSU

Tari Eason - sophomore

~STATS: 33 G/4 GS, 24.4 min., 16.9 pts. (52.1% FG, 35.9% 3PT, 80.3% FT), 6.6 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.9 stl., 1.1 blk.

Shareef O’Neal - junior (maintaining college eligibility, entered transfer portal)

~STATS: 14 G/0 GS, 9.2 min., 2.9 pts. (50.0% FG, 46.7% FT), 2.1 reb.

Mississippi State

Iverson Molinar - junior

~STATS: 34 G/34 GS, 34.1 min., 17.5 pts. (45.4% FG, 25.2% 3PT, 86.8% FT), 3.1 reb., 3.6 ast., 1.2 stl.

Tennessee

Kennedy Chandler - freshman

~STATS: 34 G/34 GS, 30.8 min., 13.9 pts. (46.4% FG, 38.3% 3PT, 60.6% FT), 3.2 reb., 4.7 ast., 2.2 stl.

Josiah-Jordan James - junior (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 32 G/30 GS, 29.0 min., 10.3 pts. (38.8% FG, 32.4% 3PT, 80.0% FT), 6.0 reb., 1.7 ast., 1.4 stl., 1.1 blk.

Santiago Vescovi - junior (maintaining college eligibility)

~STATS: 35 G/35 GS, 31.2 min., 13.3 pts. (41.3% FG, 40.3% 3PT, 79.3% FT), 4.4 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.7 stl.

Vanderbilt

Scotty Pippen Jr. - junior

~STATS: 36 G/36 GS, 33.1 min., 20.4 pts. (41.6% FG, 32.5% 3PT, 74.9% FT), 3.6 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.9 stl.

Seniors

Darius Days - LSU

~STATS: 33 G/33 GS, 29.8 min., 13.7 pts. (43.4% FG, 35.0% 3PT, 70.0% FT), 7.8 reb., 1.5 stl.

Anthony Duruji - Florida

~STATS: 30 G/28 GS, 24.6 min., 8.6 pts. (53.0% FG, 33.8% 3PT, 74.1% FT), 4.1 reb., 1.1 ast.

Keon Ellis - Alabama

~STATS: 33 G/33 GS, 30.9 min., 12.1 pts. (43.9% FG, 36.6% 3PT, 88.1% FT), 6.1 reb., 1.8 ast., 1.9 stl.

JD Notae - Arkansas

~STATS: 36 G/35 GS, 33.1 min., 18.3 pts. (39.6% FG, 29.7% 3PT, 77.4% FT), 4.6 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.3 stl.

Au’Diese Toney - Arkansas

~STATS: 36 G/33 GS, 32.4 min., 10.5 pts. (52.1% FG, 29.0% 3PT, 78.1% FT), 5.2 reb.