2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, storylines, Arkansas' top prospects

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft…

Schedule, How to Watch

Round 1 — Thursday, 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2-3 — Friday, 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7 — Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

All three days will be televised on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

The Basics

Location: Las Vegas (Caesars Forum)

Total picks: 262

First pick: Jacksonville Jaguars

Most picks: Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

Fewest picks: Miami Dolphins (4)

Storylines to Follow

~Arkansas has had at least one player selected in every NFL Draft since 1996. The 26-year streak is the fourth-longest active streak in the SEC, trailing only Florida (70), Georgia (29) and LSU (28).

~Only two wide receivers from Arkansas have ever been taken in the top three rounds of the NFL Draft: future Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (8th overall in 1962) and converted quarterback Matt Jones (21st overall in 2005). Treylon Burks is widely expected to join that list, as most experts project him to be a first-round pick.

~If Burks does go in the first round, he’d be the Razorbacks’ second first-round pick in a span of five drafts. Prior to Frank Ragnow going 20th overall in 2018, they went nine straight drafts without one.

~The Razorbacks have had a defensive tackle drafted each of the last three years (Armon Watts in 2019, McTelvin Agim in 2020 and Jonathan Marshall in 2021), which is tied with Ohio State and Texas A&M for the longest active streak. John Ridgeway is projected to extend that streak to four years.

~Between Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer from Georgia, Cade Mays from Tennessee (a Georgia transfer) and Myron Cunningham from Arkansas, there is a potential for four offensive linemen coached by Sam Pittman to be taken in this year’s NFL Draft.

~Little Rock native Pierre Strong Jr., who starred at McClellan High and then South Dakota State in the FCS ranks, has emerged as one of the top running backs available in the draft. He rushed for 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns during four seasons with the Jackrabbits.

Arkansas’ Top Prospects

~WR Treylon Burks

~DT John Ridgeway

Other Potential Draft Picks

~OT Myron Cunningham

~CB Montaric Brown

~DE Tre Williams

Likely Free Agents

~LB Grant Morgan

~LS Jordan Silver

~RB/WR T.J. Hammonds

~WR Tyson Morris

~WR De’Vion Warren

~TE Blake Kern

~OL Ty Clary

~DL Markell Utsey

~LB Deon Edwards

Other Familiar Names

~QB Cole Kelley (former Arkansas player)

~WR Mike Woods (former Arkansas player)

~RB Pierre Strong Jr. (Arkansas native, played at South Dakota State)

~WR Josh Johnson (Arkansas native, played at Iowa State/Tulsa)