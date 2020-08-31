HawgBeat - 2022 Quarterback Target Notebook: The 4-stars

Kendal Briles has so far recruited three quarterbacks to Arkansas–two from Texas, one from Arkansas–and all of them are dual threats. To land two in the 2021 class, the Razorbacks offered 13 different quarterbacks. They're now up to 13 offers for quarterbacks in the 2022 class, with only one off the board (committed to LSU).

Out of the 12 quarterbacks still available, five are ranked in the Rivals250 heading into their junior seasons and six are rated 4-stars. Five of the 12 are listed as dual threat quarterbacks, but their classification isn't set in stone as they continue to settle into their game and style of play.

Six of the 12 quarterbacks are from Briles' homestate of Texas, three are in Georgia, two are in California and one is in Tennessee.

In this notebook, we take a closer look at the six available options on the Hogs' QB board who are currently rated 4-stars: