HawgBeat - 2022 Quarterback Target Notebook: The 4-stars

2022 Quarterback Target Notebook: The 4-stars
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Kendal Briles has so far recruited three quarterbacks to Arkansas–two from Texas, one from Arkansas–and all of them are dual threats. To land two in the 2021 class, the Razorbacks offered 13 different quarterbacks. They're now up to 13 offers for quarterbacks in the 2022 class, with only one off the board (committed to LSU).
Out of the 12 quarterbacks still available, five are ranked in the Rivals250 heading into their junior seasons and six are rated 4-stars. Five of the 12 are listed as dual threat quarterbacks, but their classification isn't set in stone as they continue to settle into their game and style of play.
Six of the 12 quarterbacks are from Briles' homestate of Texas, three are in Georgia, two are in California and one is in Tennessee.
In this notebook, we take a closer look at the six available options on the Hogs' QB board who are currently rated 4-stars:
Date Offered: March 31, 2020
New Pace Academy addition MJ Morris is ranked No.2 in the dual threat QB rankings and he has 24 DI offers and counting as he heads into his third year on varsity. Morris was offered by Arkansas originally under the Chad Morris staff and the interest from the Hogs continued after the change in leadership. Morris has offers from homestate Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and even Stanford (which has only offered three 2022 QBs thus far). Morris has clocked a 4.7 40-yard dash time and he completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019 at Carrollton. He also ran for 379 more yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
Date Offered: April 3, 2020
Found deep in Vols territory is Knoxville Catholic dual threat Kaden Martin. Martin is ranked third behind MJ Morris in the DT QB rankings but his offer list looks a bit different. The 4-stars biggest offers so far are from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, USC and Miami. Kaden is the son of former Vols QB Tee Martin, who is currently Tennessee's passing game coordinator and WR coach. Martin is also a pitcher and center fielder. He's ranked No. 49 in the nation by Perfect Game and he wants to play both sports in college. Kaden was clocked with a 5.1 in the 40-yard dash in the spring of 2019. He notched a 49% completion percentage while throwing for 1,226 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for nine scores and 371 yards.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news