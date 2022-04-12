2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 12

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~For the third straight week, Tennessee is the unanimous No. 1 team. The Volunteers improved to an incredible 31-1 overall and 12-0 in SEC play with a sweep of Missouri over the weekend.

~There are eight unanimous top-10 teams in the Composite Poll and there's be a ninth if Oregon State wasn't randomly ranked No. 16 by Collegiate Baseball. Miami (Fla.) is the clear No. 2, as the Hurricanes are right behind Tennessee in four polls and check in at No. 3 in the other two.

~The biggest movement of the week was by Southern Miss, which jumped up 10 spots to No. 13 after a midweek win over Ole Miss at a neutral site and a road sweep of Charlotte.

~The ACC's reign as the conference with the most top-25 teams ends after just one week. Three of its teams fell out of the Composite Poll and only one moved in, while the SEC had two move in and only one fall out.

~That gives the SEC seven teams ranked in the Composite Poll. The ACC is now tied with the Pac-12 with five top-25 teams. The Big 12 is the only other conference with multiple ranked teams, with three, while the Big East, C-USA, MVC, Sun Belt and WCC have one ranked team apiece.

~It's also worth noting that two other SEC teams -- Alabama and Ole Miss -- are ranked in at least one of the six major polls this week and are in the "receiving votes" section of the Composite Poll. The ACC has a pair of teams like that, as well, in Wake Forest and Florida State.

~Dropped out: Ole Miss (8), Florida State (18), North Carolina (21), TCU (22), N.C. State (24)

~Moved in: Auburn (17), Dallas Baptist (19), UConn (t-21), Florida (23), Virginia Tech (t-24)