2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 5

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~For the second straight week, Tennessee is the unanimous No. 1 team. The Volunteers are coming off a commanding sweep of Vanderbilt, which was previously No. 6, but fell seven spots to No. 13 this week.

~A pretty clear top four has emerged in the Composite Poll. Not only is Tennessee the unanimous No. 1, but Virginia, Arkansas and Texas Tech are top-five teams in all six polls as well.

~Beyond that, though, there is a lot of uncertainty. Only 16 teams are ranked in the top 25 of all six polls, with 15 of them cracking the top 10 in at least one of them.

~The biggest movement inside the top 25 involved Florida State, which dropped 10 spots to No. 18 after being swept by Notre Dame and dropping a midweek game to Florida.

~It's also worth pointing out that UCLA received only a handful of votes last week, but checks in at No. 16 this week. Southern Miss wasn't ranked in any polls last week before checking in at No. 23 this week.

~The ACC and SEC team each saw one team fall out of the top 25, but the ACC had one - North Carolina State - move in. That means the ACC leads all conferences with seven teams in the Composite Poll, just ahead of the SEC's six.

~The Pac-12 is just behind the SEC with five teams after a couple moved in this week. The Big 12 is the only other conference with multiple ranked teams, with four, while C-USA, Sun Belt and WCC have one ranked team apiece.

~Dropped out: Florida (14), Dallas Baptist (22), Georgia Tech (24), Purdue (25)

~Moved in: UCLA (16), Stanford (20), Southern Miss (23), N.C. State (24)