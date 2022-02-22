2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - Feb. 22
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
Feb. 22 Poll Notes
~The USA Today Coaches Poll is not included in this week's Composite because it will not update until a couple of weeks into the season.
~Texas is now the unanimous No. 1 team, as Perfect Game moved the Longhorns into the top spot after being the lone poll with them at No. 2 in the preseason.
~While there is consensus at the top, there is very little consensus anywhere else. In fact, the five polls in this week's Composite each have a different team at No. 2 - and a sixth different team took the No. 2 spot in the Composite.
~There are also 16 different teams ranked in the top 10 in at least one poll and only 17 teams are ranked in the top 25 in all five polls.
~The SEC still leads the way eight teams in the Composite Poll. It is followed by the ACC (6), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4), ASUN (1), Big West (1) and C-USA (1).
~Dropped out: East Carolina (11), UC-Irvine (17), Oregon (25)
~Moved in: Long Beach State (10), Liberty (t-18), Louisiana Tech (25)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Texas
|
125
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Oklahoma State
|
111
|
+8
|
3/5
|
3. Stanford
|
108
|
+1
|
2/6
|
t-4. LSU
|
100
|
+1
|
2/11
|
t-4. Vanderbilt
|
100
|
-2
|
4/9
|
6. Notre Dame
|
90
|
+1
|
2/13
|
7. Arkansas
|
84
|
-1
|
2/23
|
8. Ole Miss
|
83
|
--
|
2/22
|
9. Mississippi State
|
78
|
-6
|
7/16
|
10. Long Beach State
|
76
|
+21
|
6/14
|
11. Arizona
|
75
|
+4
|
8/14
|
12. Florida State
|
74
|
--
|
8/14
|
13. N.C. State
|
65
|
-1
|
7/NR
|
14. Georgia Tech
|
55
|
+4
|
7/20
|
15. Oregon State
|
53
|
+5
|
12/20
|
16. TCU
|
46
|
--
|
8/NR
|
17. Tennessee
|
43
|
+2
|
15/19
|
t-18. Georgia
|
40
|
+4
|
15/NR
|
t-18. Florida
|
40
|
-9
|
15/NR
|
t-18. Liberty
|
40
|
+16
|
12/24
|
21. Virginia
|
29
|
-1
|
4/NR
|
22. Texas Tech
|
26
|
-10
|
16/NR
|
23. UCLA
|
22
|
--
|
17/NR
|
24. Miami (Fla.)
|
18
|
--
|
18/24
|
25. Louisiana Tech
|
14
|
+1
|
15/NR