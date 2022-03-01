2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 1
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
March 1 Poll Notes
~The USA Today Coaches Poll updated this week after not doing so last week, so it is back in the equation.
~Texas is still the unanimous No. 1 team and there is more consensus at the No. 2 spot, as well. After five different teams being ranked No. 2 last week, only Ole Miss and Stanford occupy those spots this week.
~There are now 18 different teams ranked in the top 10 of at least one poll.
~The SEC still leads the way with eight teams in the Composite Poll. It is followed by the ACC (6), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4), ASUN (1), Big Ten (1) and WAC (1).
~Dropped out: Long Beach State (10), Louisiana Tech (25)
~Moved in: Maryland (21), Sacramento State (24)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Texas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Stanford
|
138
|
+1
|
2/6
|
t-3. Ole Miss
|
124
|
+5
|
2/11
|
t-3. Vanderbilt
|
124
|
+1
|
4/7
|
5. LSU
|
123
|
-1
|
3/8
|
6. Oklahoma State
|
120
|
-4
|
4/8
|
7. N.C. State
|
105
|
+6
|
4/15
|
8. Notre Dame
|
101
|
-2
|
3/13
|
9. Arkansas
|
99
|
-2
|
3/20
|
10. Oregon State
|
93
|
+5
|
7/16
|
11. Arizona
|
85
|
--
|
10/14
|
12. Tennessee
|
78
|
+5
|
6/17
|
13. Georgia
|
75
|
+5
|
5/24
|
14. Florida State
|
70
|
-2
|
10/17
|
15. Mississippi St.
|
68
|
-6
|
9/24
|
16. Georgia Tech
|
60
|
-2
|
10/20
|
17. TCU
|
57
|
-1
|
8/NR
|
t-18. Florida
|
50
|
--
|
14/NR
|
t-18. Liberty
|
50
|
--
|
13/22
|
20. Virginia
|
42
|
+1
|
5/NR
|
21. Maryland
|
33
|
+6
|
19/21
|
22. Texas Tech
|
30
|
--
|
18/NR
|
23. Miami (Fla.)
|
28
|
+1
|
18/25
|
24. Sacramento St.
|
12
|
N/A
|
20/NR
|
25. UCLA
|
10
|
-2
|
20/NR