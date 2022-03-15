2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 15
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
March 15 Poll Notes
~With previously unanimous No. 1 Texas losing a series at South Carolina, there is a new team at the top of the Rivals Composite Poll: Vanderbilt. However, it is really close at the top of the rankings. The Commodores are No. 1 in only two polls, with Ole Miss and Notre Dame each coming in at No. 1 in two polls, as well.
~The biggest movement in the poll this week was by Stanford, which fell seven spots to No. 10 after opening Pac-12 play with a series loss to Oregon.
~A pair of mid-major programs made the biggest jumps, as Texas State and Old Dominion each moved from the "receiving votes" section into the top 25.
~With Mississippi State cracking the top 25 again, the SEC is back up to eight teams in the Composite Poll. That leads all conferences, with the ACC checking in behind it with six teams. The rest of the top 25 consists of teams from the Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (3) and one each from the ASUN, Big Ten, C-USA, Sun Belt and WCC.
~Dropped out: UCLA (20), N.C. State (22), Tulane (25)
~Moved in: Texas State (21), Maryland (23), Mississippi State (t-25), Old Dominion (t-25)
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Vanderbilt (13-2)
|
139
|
+1
|
1/6
|
2. Ole Miss (13-2)
|
137
|
+2
|
1/9
|
3. Texas (13-4)
|
136
|
-2
|
2/6
|
4. Notre Dame (11-1)
|
128
|
+1
|
1/7
|
5. Oregon State (11-2)
|
126
|
+1
|
3/8
|
6. Tennessee (15-1)
|
121
|
+1
|
2/9
|
7. Arkansas (11-3)
|
110
|
+1
|
3/18
|
8. Georgia Tech (13-3)
|
100
|
+3
|
6/14
|
9. LSU (13-3)
|
97
|
+1
|
4/16
|
10. Stanford (9-5)
|
87
|
-7
|
10/14
|
11. Florida (13-4)
|
85
|
+1
|
9/17
|
12. Florida State (10-5)
|
80
|
+2
|
8/22
|
13. Liberty (12-2)
|
75
|
--
|
12/17
|
14. Virginia (14-1)
|
74.5
|
+1
|
5/19
|
15. Oklahoma State (9-6)
|
68
|
-6
|
7/NR
|
16. North Carolina (14-2)
|
60.5
|
+2
|
11/19
|
17. Texas Tech (14-3)
|
60
|
--
|
12/23
|
18. Arizona (12-4)
|
57
|
-2
|
14/20
|
19. Clemson (14-1)
|
48
|
+2
|
15/20
|
20. Georgia (13-3)
|
43
|
-1
|
10/NR
|
21. Texas State (14-3)
|
27
|
+6
|
15/NR
|
22. TCU (11-4)
|
26
|
+1
|
15/NR
|
23. Maryland (12-2)
|
19
|
+3
|
21/NR
|
24. Gonzaga (11-4)
|
12
|
--
|
20/NR
|
t-25. Mississippi St. (10-7)
|
8
|
+3
|
23/NR
|
t-25. Old Dominion (13-1)
|
8
|
+6
|
21/NR