2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 22

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~Last week, three teams were ranked No. 1 in two different polls. One of those teams -- Notre Dame -- was swept over the weekend, so it no longer takes the top spot in any poll. Instead, Vanderbilt is No. 1 in three of the polls, Ole Miss is No. 1 in two of them and Tennessee is No. 1 in the other. The Commodores are still atop the Composite Poll.

~Notre Dame's sweep at the hands of Louisville resulted in it dropping nine spots to No. 13 in the Composite Poll, but that wasn't the worst -- or even second worst -- drop of the week. LSU fell 11 spots to No. 20 after losing two of three games at home to Texas A&M and Stanford dropped 13 spots to No. 23 after losing a series at Arizona. The Cardinal were No. 3 in the Composite Poll just two weeks ago.

~On the other end of the spectrum, Arizona jumped up nine spots to No. 9 with that series win over Stanford and Virginia moved up seven spots to No. 7 by sweeping Boston College. It's also worth noting that Louisville was not ranked in any of the polls last week, but is now tied for 18th in the Composite.

~With Mississippi State dropping out and Louisville moving in, the SEC and ACC are now tied with seven teams apiece in the top 25. The ACC also has a pair of teams "receiving votes," while the SEC has none.

~The only other conferences with multiple teams in the top 25 are the Big 12 (4) and Pac-12 (3). The ASUN, Big Ten, Sun Belt and WCC each have one ranked team apiece.

~Dropped out: Mississippi State (t-25), Old Dominion (t-25)

~Moved in: Louisville (t-18)