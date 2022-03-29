2022 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 29

Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.

To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.

~For the last two weeks, three different teams were ranked No. 1 in the various polls. After several top teams lost last weekend, there is once again a unanimous No. 1 team: Tennessee. The Volunteers improved to 23-1 with an impressive sweep of Ole Miss.

~There was massive movement in the Composite Poll this week, with only two teams - Texas State and Gonzaga - being ranked within one spot of last week's ranking.

~A few teams experienced a double-digit change, highlighted by Texas Tech moving up 10 spots to No. 5 after winning its series with Texas and Georgia Tech falling 10 spots to No. 24 after being swept by North Carolina State.

~It's also worth mentioning that Miami (Fla.) and Oregon had jumps of 14 and 10 spots, respectively, but they were in the "receiving votes" section of last week's poll.

~For the second straight week, a team that was previously unranked by all six polls is now in the Composite Poll. This week, it's Dallas Baptist checking in at No. 22. Last week, Louisville checked in at No. 18 and is now all the way up to No. 10.

~Although Clemson dropped out, Miami (Fla.) moved into the top 25, so the ACC still has seven ranked teams. That is tied with the SEC for the most of any conference.

~The only other conferences with multiple teams in the Composite Poll are the Big 12 (4) and Pac-12 (3). The Big Ten, MVC, Sun Belt and WCC each have one ranked team.

~Dropped out: Liberty (17), Maryland (22), Stanford (23), Clemson (25)

~Moved in: Miami, Fla. (13), Oregon (20), Dallas Baptist (22), Purdue (25)