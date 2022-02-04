2022 Rivals Preseason Composite Baseball Poll
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week.
Preseason Poll Notes
~Texas is nearly a unanimous preseason No. 1, but Perfect Game put the Longhorns at No. 2 and gave Vanderbilt its top spot. Similarly, the Commodores are No. 2 by all but Perfect Game (No. 1) and D1Baseball (No. 3).
~In addition to the Longhorns and Commodores, only three other teams - Mississippi State, Stanford and LSU - are in the top 10 of each major poll. There are 11 more schools that appear in at least one top 10.
~It seems to be another strong year in the SEC, with the conference taking up six of the top nine spots in the Composite Poll. Two other SEC teams are inside the top 25, meaning eight of the conference's 14 teams are ranked entering the 2022 season.
~The conference breakdown of the rest of the Composite Poll includes six teams from the ACC, five from the Pac-12, four from the Big 12 and one each from the American and Big West.
|Team
|Points
|High/Low
|
1. Texas
|
149
|
1/2
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
144
|
1/3
|
3. Mississippi State
|
128
|
3/9
|
4. Stanford
|
125
|
3/7
|
5. LSU
|
116
|
3/10
|
6. Arkansas
|
109
|
2/20
|
7. Notre Dame
|
104
|
4/13
|
8. Ole Miss
|
101
|
5/19
|
9. Florida
|
95
|
6/23
|
10. Oklahoma State
|
86
|
7/19
|
11. East Carolina
|
83
|
8/15
|
t-12. N.C. State
|
77
|
7/NR
|
t-12. Florida State
|
77
|
11/15
|
t-12. Texas Tech
|
77
|
4/23
|
15. Arizona
|
67
|
10/22
|
16. TCU
|
54
|
8/NR
|
17. UC-Irvine
|
46
|
14/20
|
18. Georgia Tech
|
45
|
11/24
|
19. Tennessee
|
41
|
16/NR
|
t-20. Oregon State
|
37
|
11/NR
|
t-20. Virginia
|
37
|
5/NR
|
22. Georgia
|
35
|
14/NR
|
23. UCLA
|
28
|
17/NR
|
24. Miami (Fla.)
|
13
|
18/NR
|
25. Oregon
|
12
|
19/NR