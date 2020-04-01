Georgia native MJ Morris was named one of the brand new Rivals100 athletes on Monday and, on Tuesday, he was reoffered by the University of Arkansas's new staff led by Sam Pittman. Morris is now one of the top-ranked sophomore quarterbacks in the nation with a 5.9 4-star rating.

"I am most definitely visiting," Morris told Rivals on Tuesday. "I know Coach Jimmy Smith and Coach Kevin Johnson (offensive graduate assistant). I know Coach Smith from coaching at Cedar Grove, he has a good reputation in Georgia."

Racking up yards and scores for Carrollton High School, Morris plays just an hour away from Smith's former school, Cedar Grove.

A big reason Pittman hired Smith was for his ties and reputation as a high school head coach in the Peach State. Before going into college coaching at Georgia State, Smith reached the Georgia Class AAA semifinals each year and won the championship twice - in 2016 and 2018. He also captured four straight track and field state titles as the athletics director.

Offensive GA Johnson is also hails from Georgia where he was a 2-star QB at Pace Academy. Johnson went on to play at Richmond before joining the Arkansas staff under Pittman.

The 6-foot, 177-pound pro-style QB has offers from 11 DI programs including Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and more. His offer and interest from Georgia led Morris to camp with the Bulldogs last summer, where he met Pittman for the first time.

"I’ve met Coach Pittman while camping at UGA," Morris said. "He’s a very nice man."