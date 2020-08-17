HawgBeat - 2022 Rivals150 G Ramel Lloyd looking to make immediate impact

At 6-6, 190, Ramel Lloyd, Jr. is a big point guard. He reports 22 scholarship offers, and said that California, USC, and Arizona State have been in contact with him the most.

Despite all those schools being on the West Coast, Lloyd, Jr. said location will not be a factor in his decision-making process.

“Location doesn’t matter at all," Lloyd said. "West, Midwest, East Coast are all options. [I’m] just looking for a high major program where I can come in and play a big role right away."