HawgBeat - 2022 Rivals150 G Ramel Lloyd looking to make immediate impact

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 09:26:22 -0500') }} basketball

2022 Rivals150 G Ramel Lloyd looking to make immediate impact

Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor

The Razorbacks have five in-state prospects to chase for their 2022 class but they're also looking across the nation for talent. Eric Musselman and the Hogs offered California guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. at the end of April and they've developed a nice relationship with him since.

At 6-6, 190, Ramel Lloyd, Jr. is a big point guard. He reports 22 scholarship offers, and said that California, USC, and Arizona State have been in contact with him the most.

Despite all those schools being on the West Coast, Lloyd, Jr. said location will not be a factor in his decision-making process.

“Location doesn’t matter at all," Lloyd said. "West, Midwest, East Coast are all options. [I’m] just looking for a high major program where I can come in and play a big role right away."

{{ article.author_name }}