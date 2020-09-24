6-foot-7 wing Aidan Shaw received an offer from the Arkansas staff on September 23, a few short weeks after getting in contact with them for the first time. The junior from Kansas adds the offer to long early list of scholarships from the likes of Kansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, and others.

Arkansas has already started talking to the 2022 prospect about how they would use and develop him.

“They talked about how I would fit in in their program as a person who can get to the rim and hit shots," Shaw said. "How they can keep me progressing towards the next level is always a part of the conversation.”