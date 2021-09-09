Arkansas commit Dax Courtney opened his Clarendon career with a 34-22 victory against non-conference foe Barton on Friday, but the win didn’t come without a price.

A routine play for the three-star tight end turned into the last of his high school career, as an awkward tackle led to a torn ACL.

“I caught a route up the middle and broke outside, there was one corner to beat,so I tried to put a little move on him and he got ahold of my left ankle,” Courtney said. “Nothing dirty about it, just an unfortunate football play.”

The outpouring of social media support from future teammates and Arkansas fans which followed did little but solidify his excitement to suit up for the Razorbacks.